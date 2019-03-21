Pew study finds most Greeks view migrants as burden

Three in four Greeks see migrants as a burden on the country and more than half believe them to be responsible for crime, the Washington-based Pew Research Center has found in a study published earlier this week.

Greece was at or near the top of every chart in the study expressing negative views of migrants, ranking on a par or even above countries like Hungary and Italy, known for their hardline policies against immigration.

Asked whether they believe that migrants make the country stronger because of their “work and talents” or are a burden because they “take our jobs and social benefits,” 74 percent of respondents in Greece said they view them as a burden, putting the country at the top of the negative scale, above Hungary, where 73 percent have a similarly bleak outlook.

Greece also ranks at the top of the chart on the question of whether the country should accept fewer or more migrants, with 82 percent of respondents calling for a reduction in arrivals, against Hungary's 72 percent. Just 2 percent of Greeks saw reason for the country to allow more people in, and 15 percent said current levels are acceptable.

Views on the issue were diametrically different in the other two countries on the front line of the refugee crisis, with 71 percent of Italian respondents saying they want fewer migrants in their country, against 30 percent in Spain, where 39 percent of respondents said that current levels are satisfactory and 28 percent are in favor of more immigration.

On the question of crime, meanwhile, 59 percent of Greeks said migrants are more to blame, an opinion shared, albeit to a smaller degree, by Swedes and Germans, against 29 percent in Spain and 44 percent in Italy.

The findings of the Pew study come just two days before International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, which is today. The occasion is being marked with a walk organized by rights groups, starting at Syntagma Square at 3 p.m.



To read the full report, click here.