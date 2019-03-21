Military doctor arrested for demanding bribe

A military hospital doctor was arrested on Thursday for reportedly demanding and receiving a 1,000-euro bribe from a patient.



Police said the the doctor was arrested at the 251 General Air Force Hospital in Athens after receiving the bribe in marked bills.



In a statement, the Air Force General Staff (GEA) said it has ordered an internal investigation into the affair.



According to media reports, the complaint had been filed by a woman and members of her family.