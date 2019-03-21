NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Military doctor arrested for demanding bribe

TAGS: Corruption, Health

A military hospital doctor was arrested on Thursday for reportedly demanding and receiving a 1,000-euro bribe from a patient.

Police said the the doctor was arrested at the 251 General Air Force Hospital in Athens after receiving the bribe in marked bills.

In a statement, the Air Force General Staff (GEA) said it has ordered an internal investigation into the affair.

According to media reports, the complaint had been filed by a woman and members of her family.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 