Police crack down on drivers using phones

The Traffic Police said on Tuesday that it handed out 649 fines within the space of a week to drivers across the country who were using their mobile phones while driving.



Police said that a total of 6,469 vehicles were stopped from March 18 to 24 as part of its “Violation of the Week” program to combat dangerous driving.



Most of the violations were registered in Attica, where 120 were recorded, ahead of Thessaloniki with 45.