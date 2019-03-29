Barcelona helping refugee children to dream

Refugee children on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos in the jerseys of Spanish soccer giant Barcelona. Since its collaboration in 2017 with the Stavros Niarchos Foundation and the NGO Movement on the Ground, the Barca Foundation’s Soccer FutbolNet program has been offering training for children at two refugee camps on the island to promote dialogue, respect and tolerance, and, according to vice president of Barcelona and the Barca Foundation Jordi Cardoner, to “help them to dream.” The initiative is aimed at refugee reception centers in Europe and the Middle East. [Elias Marcou/Reuters]