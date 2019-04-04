BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

BA boosts flights to three Greek airports

TAGS: Tourism, Travel

British Airways is increasing its flights from London Heathrow to the Greek airports of Hania, Kalamata and Preveza from two to three per week this summer.

The more frequent services will begin on April 28 for Kalamata, May 22 for Hania and May 25 for Preveza, while they will remain in effect until late September or early October.

