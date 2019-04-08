Transactions worth almost 300 million euros took place on Greece’s commercial property market in the first quarter of the year, mainly concerning the acquisition of investment assets such as stores and office buildings.

This is a historic high for a three-month period, given that in recent years it would usually take 12 months for this segment to record a figure of 300-400 million euros. It also highlights the great demand for this category of property in the local market since 2017.

The biggest transaction so far this year concerned the acquisition by Grivalia Properties of four properties hosting Sklavenitis hypermarket stores for 119 million euros.