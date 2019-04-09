Two Greeks selected for Balkan journalism fellowship

Two Greek reporters have made it on the list of 10 journalists selected to receive a fellowship from the Balkan Investigative Reporting Network (BIRN), which will allow them to tackle in-depth features on the subject of freedom over the next year.

Costas Zafeiropoulos (photo) and Stavros Malichudis are among 10 journalists from Greece, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Romania and Serbia who will receive the Balkan Fellowship for Journalistic Excellence (BFJE), a program aimed at giving mid-career journalists the funding and editorial support needed to conduct in-depth investigations on complex issues of local and international significance.

According to an announcement from the BIRN, this year’s participants were selected from more than 80 applicants by an independent committee of seven senior European media figures, who evaluated their proposals based on relevance, feasibility and originality.

The fellowship comprises a grant of 2,000 euros and a travel allowance of another 2,000 euros, as well as the opportunity to participate in a seven-month program for professional advancement.