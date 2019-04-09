Teachers announce strike, rallies for April 12

File photo

The Greek secondary school teachers’ union (OLME) has called on members to join a 24-hour strike on Friday to protest changes to the higher education system.



OLME, which has joined forces with the umbrella union representing parents’ associations, has also announced protest rallies for Athens, Thessaloniki and other cities starting at noon on Friday.



In Tuesday’s announcement, OLME called on teachers and parents to join the protests against government legislation which would introduce changes to the curriculum in the final year of high school and to university entrance exams.



Teachers and pupils complain that the changes will put additional pressure on pupils and create a system that discourages critical thought.