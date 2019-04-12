The marginal increase in consumer confidence in Greece has given a small push to domestic tourism and departures abroad, according to booking figures for the Greek Easter period this year.

Local travel agents who are members of the Federation of Hellenic Associations of Travel & Tourism Agencies (FedHATTA) speak of a 15 percent increase in domestic and overseas trips this Easter, when the main holiday is on April 28.

According to FedHATTA, the most popular destinations this year are islands such as Corfu, Crete, Cephalonia, Zakynthos, Patmos and Syros. However, there is also strong demand for the Peloponnese (such as Porto Heli) and other mainland destinations including Metsovo, Ioannina and Pilio.

Federation representatives report that many Greek travelers are interested in local Easter customs and traditions, with a significant number booking trips to specific destinations that can offer a unique experience over the holiday period.

Trips abroad are also on the rise: FedHATTA speaks of increasing demand for Israel, with Jerusalem recording 8-10 percent growth compared to last Easter. Trips to Jordan, Egypt Istanbul, Dubai and Morocco are in high demand too.

It should be noted, however, that this Easter is 20 days later than last year.

