Guards' strike puts damper on Acropolis experience

Tourists had to wait in the rain outside the entrance to the Acropolis in Athens on Friday, due to a three-hour work stoppage called by guards at Greece’s archaeological sites. The strike, which lasted from 8 to 11 a.m., coincided with the first day of longer opening hours for museums and sites, marking the beginning of the tourist season. Among the demands the guards are making are changes to the way their payments are calculated, a schedule of opening hours that will be the same around the country, and the hiring of 700 additional staff. [Michalis Varaklas/Intime News]