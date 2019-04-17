Passenger traffic in Greek airports up 9 pct in first quarter

Greek airports handled 6.8 million passengers in the first three months of the year, a rise by 9 percent compared to the same period in 2018 which saw 6.2 million passengers traveling through the country’s airports, according to data by the country’s Civil Aviation Authority.



This means that 558,919 more passengers flew to or from Greece’s airports in the first quarter compared to the same period last year.



Meanwhile, the total number of air traffic movements was 66,793, including 27,857 international flights.



Greece’s busiest airports in the first quarter were those of Athens (1.639 million passengers), Thessaloniki (437,446), Iraklio (124,799), Santorini (56,851) and Chania (54,597).



The biggest year-on-year increase in passenger traffic was recorded at the airports of Sitia (90.6 percent), Milos (61.8 percent) and Naxos (52.2 percent).