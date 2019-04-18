Acropolis closed again after storm warning
Online
Visitors to Greece's top historical monument were prevented from entering the site of the Parthenon atop Acropolis Hill in central Athens on Thursday afternoon in response to a storm warning issued by the country's weather service.
The archaeological site was ordered closed as a safety precaution after two tourists and two guards sustained light injuries in a lighting strike on Wednesday, prompting the closure of the ancient citadel.
The Hellenic National Meteorological Service on Thursday issued a warning of another powerful storm in Athens, which has experienced heavy downpours, hail and lighting over the past few days, particularly in the afternoon and evening hours.