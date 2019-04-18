NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Flu kills six in a week

TAGS: Health

The death toll from the flu virus in Greece since last October has risen to 141, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KEELPNO).

Citing the latest data in its weekly report on Thursday, KEELPNO said that six patients who had contracted the virus died last week, noting that another two patients had been admitted to intensive care units at Greek hospitals.

Visits to doctors by patients with flu symptoms have decreased, however, the center said. 

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 