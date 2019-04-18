Flu kills six in a week
The death toll from the flu virus in Greece since last October has risen to 141, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KEELPNO).
Citing the latest data in its weekly report on Thursday, KEELPNO said that six patients who had contracted the virus died last week, noting that another two patients had been admitted to intensive care units at Greek hospitals.
Visits to doctors by patients with flu symptoms have decreased, however, the center said.