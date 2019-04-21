MONDAY

The Athens Exchange will be closed due to the Western Easter Monday holiday, which is observed by most eurozone stock markets. It will reopen on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will present SYRIZA’s list of candidate members of the European Parliament for the May 26 election at the Peace and Friendship Stadium in Piraeus at 7 p.m.

The Federation of Secondary Education Teachers (OLME) will hold a rally outside Parliament at 6.30 p.m. to protest against the Education Ministry’s bill.

Alternate Minister for Development Stergios Pitsiorlas will host a open-dialogue meeting in the context of drafting the government’s industrial policy, focusing on artificial intelligence and the internet of things. Starts at 10 a.m.

A public debate titled “Is There an Issue with the Future of United Europe?” takes place at the Public store in Syntagma Square, with the participation of MEP Nikos Androulakis and candidate MEP Dimitris Kairidis. Starts at 9 p.m. (Info: 210.324.6210)

The Center of Entrepreneurship Development & Innovation (KEAK) holds a seminar on marketing strategy at Innovathens (Technopolis, 100 Pireos, Athens) from 6 to 8.30 p.m. (Info: keak.gr)

The Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV), the Athens Chamber of Commerce & Industry (EBEA) and the Greek Exporters Association (SEVE) begin a three-day business mission to Tunisia. To Wednesday.

Listed companies ANEK, Coral and Kekrops will publish their 2018 financial results.

TUESDAY

New Democracy and its leader, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, host the official launch of the campaign of the candidate of the European People’s Party, Manfred Weber, for president of the European Commission, at Zappeion in central Athens. Starts at 7 p.m.

The Athens Medical Association hosts a press conference on the problems faced by patients in Greece. Starts at 11.30 a.m.

The Economy Ministry’s General Secretariat for Industry hosts an open-dialogue meeting on “Competitiveness and State Subsidies.” Starts at 1.30 p.m.

The Center of Entrepreneurship Development & Innovation (KEAK) hosts a two-day course on “Social Media for Business” and a two-day Master Social Media Marketing & Ads course at its premises (104 El. Venizelou, Kallithea, Athens). To Wednesday. (Info: keak.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish the first-quarter data from its work categories, price indexes and construction costs indexes for new residential buildings, and the March readings of its material costs index for new residential buildings.

Athens-listed enterprises Thessaloniki Port Authority, Public Power Corporation, Loulis Mills, Mevaco and Nafpaktos Textiles will issue their financial results for 2018.

Listed firm Kloukinas-Lappas holds its annual general meeting.

WEDNESDAY

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release the October-December 2018 figures on the non-financial accounts of the general government and of institutional sectors.

Listed companies Haidemenos, Bitros, MLS, GEK Terna, Viokarpet, Ekter and Daios Plastics publish their 2018 financial results.

THURSDAY

Listed firms Karamolegos and Eltrak will release their financial reports for 2018.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publicize its February statistics on turnover in retail trade and on road accidents, and the March readings of its producer price index.

Athens-listed company Akritas holds an extraordinary general shareholders meeting.

FRIDAY

Retail stores will open from 1 to 7 p.m.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is to attend the 2nd Belt & Road Forum taking place in Beijing, China, to be hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping. To Saturday.

SATURDAY

Retail stores will open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., but most supermarkets will remain open until at least 6 p.m.