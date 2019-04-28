Greek startup Advantis Medical Imaging is bringing together two rapidly changing major sectors, medicine and technology, as it is active in the field of developing software for medical imaging.

While this sector is experiencing gradual growth in the Greek market, the global medical imaging software market is estimated at $2.5 billion, and is expected to climb to $4.5 billion by 2024. The Greek startup is aiming to consolidate itself in this field, turning a research project into a commodity.

The firm emerged in the business field in 2016 and has since introduced its product, Brainance MD – neuroimaging software which displays, processes and analyzes brain scans – to the domestic and international community. The software is accessible on the internet. Through special algorithms and instruments for two- and three-dimension processing, the technology can substantially assist doctors in making a timely and accurate diagnosis of serious brain conditions such as tumors and Alzheimer’s.

As co-founder Paris Ziogas tells Kathimerini, one of the software’s advantages is that, unlike traditional desktop softwares, it is offered purely as an internet service, allowing for remote utilization by multiple users.