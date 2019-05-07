Body found in burned car in Arcadia
Police and the fire service are investigating a fire that destroyed a car on the old Megalopolis-Kalamata national highway in Arcadia, after finding a burned body in the driver’s seat, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported Tuesday.
According to information, the car had been parked at the highway exit leading to Megalopolis.
A coroner is expected to arrive at the scene to examine the body.