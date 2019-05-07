NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Body found in burned car in Arcadia

TAGS: Fire

Police and the fire service are investigating a fire that destroyed a car on the old Megalopolis-Kalamata national highway in Arcadia, after finding a burned body in the driver’s seat, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported Tuesday.

According to information, the car had been parked at the highway exit leading to Megalopolis.

A coroner is expected to arrive at the scene to examine the body.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 