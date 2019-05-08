Police ban rallies in Athens ahead of soccer cup final

Greek police have banned public rallies in central Athens between 6 p.m. on Thursday and 6 a.m. on Sunday as part of security measures ahead of the Greek Cup Final between AEK and PAOK soccer clubs at the Olympic Stadium of Athens (OAKA) on Saturday.



Officials announced on Monday that the match will be played behind closed doors.



Restrictions follow violent clashes between PAOK and AEK hooligans in the two previous cup finals, in 2017 in Volos and in 2018 at the Olympic Stadium.