Fire-fighting training program snubbed

Just 21 percent of local authority agencies that could have benefited from a 2.5-million-euro educational program for tackling wildfires, funded by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation and organized with the Greek fire service, took part in the scheme.



The program was part of a 25-million-euro SNF grant set up to bolster the fire service in the wake of last summer’s devastating blazes in east Attica. Nearly 400 invitations went out to local agencies so their employees could benefit from the training, yet just 83 responded.



“Our goal was to contribute to the difficult work of firefighters who risk their lives on the front lines for the safety of their fellow citizens,” the SNF said of the grant.