VAR to be introduced in Greek football

Greece signed a contract on Thursday on the "Digital Restructuring of Greek Football" that introduces the Video Assistance Referee (VAR) system to games.

Digital Policy Minister Nikos Pappas said after the signing ceremony that "the digital restructuring of the Greek football is part of our national digital strategy, which relates to all the aspects of economic and social life in Greece."

The VAR system will be ready for use at all Superleague matches from the start of the next season.

[ANA-MPA]