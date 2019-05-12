MONDAY

Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum holds a press conference in Piraeus ahead of the event to take place on May 28-29, in Kastri, northern Athens.

TUESDAY

The Foreign Ministry will host a presentation of its strategic plans and initiatives for strengthening the exporting potential of the Greek economy in 2018 and 2019. At 10 a.m. at 1 Academias, Athens.

The US and Dutch embassies in Athens organize a pitching competition called “The Squeeze” at Orange Grove, an international startup incubator founded by the Embassy of The Netherlands, at 6 p.m., at 5-7 Vassileos Constantinou, Athens. (Info: www.eventbrite.com)

National Bank of Greece will announce its first-quarter financial results.

The Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP) organizes its annual lecture, featuring Economic and Social History Professor Costas Costis on “Greece’s Wealth: Thoughts on the Greek economy in the 20th and 21st century.” Starts at 7 p.m., at the Aris Garoufalis Hall of the Athens Conservatory, 17-19 Vassileos Georgiou II, Athens. (Info: 210.725.7124, events@eliamep.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release the March readings of its import price index in industry.

Listed firm Paperpack Tsoukaridis will hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders.

WEDNESDAY

The US Consulate General, The Netherlands Embassy, the American Farm School in Thessaloniki, Orange Grove and the Rutgers University program “New Agriculture for a New Generation” are organizing a workshop for agri-food startups at the American Farm School, 12 Marinou Antypa, Thessaloniki. (Info: koutsounanouie@state.gov)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its January data on museums and archaeological sites attendance and the March readings of its input and output price indexes in agricultural and livestock production.

Athens-listed B&F, Autohellas and Kanakis will hold general meetings.

THURSDAY

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos to take part in the Eurogroup meeting of eurozone finance ministers in Brussels.

The Employment Committee of the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce organizes a workshop titled “Youth Talks, We Listen,” at the Athens Exchange Group Venue, 110 Athinon, Athens. (Info: www.amcham.gr)

The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) in association with the World Bank organize a lecture and debate in English on “The Outlook for the World Economy: Risks, opportunities and drivers of growth,” with guest lecturer Pinelopi Koujianou Goldberg, chief economist at World Bank. Starts at 5.15 p.m., at 20 Vassilissis Amalias, Athens. (Info: www.iobe.gr)

Listed Intertech will hold an extraordinary general meeting.

FRIDAY

The Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP) and the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Athens office organize a public debate on “European Defense and Security Initiatives: An early assessment,” at 10.30 a.m. at Aigli in Zappeio. (Info: 210.725.7124, events@eliamep.gr)

The first software testing conference in Greece “WeTest.Athens” is held at the Athinais cultural center, 34 Kastorias, Athens. (Info: wetest-athens.gr)

The ThinkBiz Academy 2019 event opens at the OTEAcademy conference center, 1 Spartis, Maroussi, Athens. (Info: http://thinkbiz-academy.gr/?sta19)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue its March statistics on the Greek merchant fleet.

SATURDAY

The international conference and exhibition of professional beauty products “Beauty Macedonia” opens at the Thessaloniki International Exhibition Center. To May 20. (Info: www.beautygreece.gr)