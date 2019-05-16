French tourist killed after falling off cliff in Crete

A 60-year-old French woman died on Thursday after falling off a cliff in Crete, while trekking on the E4 European long distance Path towards Aghios Pavlos in Chania.



The woman reportedly slipped and fell 10 meters from the cliff, according to local media.



Her husband, who was trekking with the same group of tourists, alerted the fire department which arrived to rescue the woman.



Her body was transferred initially to the regional clinic in Sfakia and then to the hospital in Chania.