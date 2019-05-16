Air France KLM to touch down at Posidonia

The Air France KLM Group will once again be supporting the Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum in Athens on May 28-29, where it will be promoting its corporate program BlueBiz on the exhibition floor.



The airline is a major international cruise industry partner, with cruise line staff and cruise ship passengers constituting a significant portion of the 101.4 million passengers it carried worldwide last year.



“We are delighted to participate in the 2019 Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum,” said Yiannis Pantazopoulos, the group’s sales manager for Greece, Cyprus and Turkey.



“Our network serves major ports worldwide and therefore is important for the transportation of seafarers and visitors to cruise-liners.”



The Air France KLM group has served the marine, cruise and offshore industry from Athens for more than 70 years.