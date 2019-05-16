Trainose to offer discounts for traveling voters

Greece’s railway services operator Trainose is offering a 30 percent discount on tickets for commuters traveling to vote in local authority and European elections on May 26.



The discount applies to both single and return tickets and can be secured with a police identity card and the confirmation of a commuter’s voting district from the Interior Ministry’s website.



Judicial officials and lawyers who have been appointed as electoral clerks for the polls are also eligible.



The discount can only be procured in person from railway station outlets. It will also apply in the event of repeat elections on June 4.