The return of ancient Greek hairstyles

TAGS: Museum, Archaeology, Lifestyle

Young girls get elaborate hairdos based on ancient Greek styles during International Museum Day at the Archaeological Museum of Ancient Corinth in southern Greece on Saturday. The event, which drew the attention of Greek and foreign visitors alike, sought to pay tribute to Corinthian beauty as expressed through the elaborate hairstyles found on statues, busts and clay statuettes, as well as various head ornaments and styling instruments. International Museum Day is an annual celebration coordinated by the International Council of Museums (ICOM). [ANA-MPA]

