Greek tourism set for Lebanese boost

Greek Ambassador to Lebanon Franciscos Verros said on Monday that Lebanon and Greece are working on increasing tourism exchange between the two countries.



“The Lebanese are well known for being great fans of Greece’s tourism, especially when it comes to island destinations such as Myconos and Santorini,” Verros told Xinhua in an interview on the sidelines of a press conference in Lebanon’s capital Beirut to prepare for the Greek festival in Lebanon.



“The number of Greek tourists to Lebanon has also increased in the past two years because the Greeks have become more aware of Lebanon’s nightlife,” he added.



The three-day festival will start in Byblos, a city about 42 kilometers north of Beirut, on June 7.



It will be organized by Stin Viryto, an organization founded by the Lebanese journalist George Eid, an ethnic Greek who is also one of the most prominent figures of the Greek community in the Middle Eastern country, in cooperation with Lebanon’s Ministry of Tourism and the Greek National Tourism Organization.



The festival will promote tourism through Greek travel agents who will give advice to Lebanese people about the most attractive destinations in Greece.



There will also be kiosks with Greek food and products, in addition to an open-air cinema which will play Greek films.



[Xinhua]