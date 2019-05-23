Vandals smash election campaign kiosks in Kavala

A group of unknown individuals damaged the election campaign kiosks of SYRIZA and neo-Nazi Golden Dawn in the city of Kavala, northern Greece, a local news website reported.



The first attack happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Thursday, when a group of people tore down the planks from the wooden campaign kiosk of the ruling party on Kapnergati square and threw out campaign material and other objects stored inside, according to website kavalapost.gr.



Later in the night, the same or other assailants smashed the door of Golden Dawn’s kiosk in the municipal garden and caused damages.