COMMUNITY | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
COMMUNITY

Aging voters in Greece keep traditional campaigning alive

  • aging1_web

    An elderly man holds a goat kid in Kerasohori village at Evrytania region, in central Greece. The area, a winding, three-hour drive from Athens, has the oldest population in the whole European Union, 54.3 on average.

  • aging2_web

    Alexandra Triantafyllopoulou, 91, sits on a bench in the village of Kalesmeno at Evrytania region, in central Greece.

  • aging3_web

    A shepherd walks in Kerasohori village at Evrytania region, in central Greece.

  • aging4_web

    A photo an elderly man holds his walking stick in Karpenisi town at Evrytania region, in central Greece.

  • aging5_web
  • aging6_web

    Vassilios Ragios retired carpenter, 63, sits at a community center for the retired in Karpenisi town at Evrytania region, in central Greece.

  • aging7_web

    An elderly man walks uphill in Karpenisi town, at Evrytania region, in central Greece.

TAGS: Politics, Elections

As balloting for the European Parliament gets underway Thursday, voters over 55 are emerging as a powerful bloc on a rapidly aging continent where younger voters are staying away from the polls in growing numbers.

Greece has one of the oldest populations in the world, with an average age of 44.5 years. Of the 25 fastest-aging countries in the world, all except two are in the EU.

In Athens, the need for political parties to reach out to older voters has spurred a revival of traditional campaigning. Election kiosks are set up in main squares and metro stations, and TV and newspaper ads for the election are flourishing.

In 2014, European voters over 55 had the highest turnout at 51 percent, while 18- to 24-year-olds had the lowest turnout at 28 percent. [AP]

Online

ARCHIVE




 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 