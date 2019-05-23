Aging voters in Greece keep traditional campaigning alive
-
An elderly man holds a goat kid in Kerasohori village at Evrytania region, in central Greece. The area, a winding, three-hour drive from Athens, has the oldest population in the whole European Union, 54.3 on average.
-
Alexandra Triantafyllopoulou, 91, sits on a bench in the village of Kalesmeno at Evrytania region, in central Greece.
-
A shepherd walks in Kerasohori village at Evrytania region, in central Greece.
-
A photo an elderly man holds his walking stick in Karpenisi town at Evrytania region, in central Greece.
-
-
Vassilios Ragios retired carpenter, 63, sits at a community center for the retired in Karpenisi town at Evrytania region, in central Greece.
-
An elderly man walks uphill in Karpenisi town, at Evrytania region, in central Greece.