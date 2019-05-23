New Democracy maintains 7-point lead, poll shows

Main opposition New Democracy maintains a seven point lead over ruling SYRIZA according the to final opinion poll by Pulse on behalf of SKAI TV ahead of Sunday’s European Parliament elections.



More specifically, the poll projected that the conservative party led by Kyriakos Mitsotakis would garner 31 percent of the vote against 24 percent for Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ leftist SYRIZA – both increasing their respective shares compared to the previous Pulse survey in April. The number of undecided voters was at 7.5 percent, five points down compared to last month.



The poll also indicated that the battle for third place between centrist Movement for Change (KINAL) and neo-Nazi Golden Dawn will go down to the wire with each expected to get 7 and 6.5 percent respectively.



Communist party KKE was in fifth with 5.5 percent and expected to be the fifth Greek party to secure a presence in European Parliament.



Pro-Russia ultra nationalist Elliniki Lysi (Greek Solution) is set to earn 2.1 percent, ahead of the Union of Centrists (1.9 percent), To Potami (1.7 percent), MeRA25 of former finance minister Yianis Varoufakis (1.6 percent), and the former government coalition partner, the Independent Greeks (ANEL) (1.4 percent).



The survey, which showed 7.5 percent to be undecided was conducted by phone on May 21-22 and used a sample of 1,208 people with a right to vote.