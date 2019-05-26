Elderly man dies while casting his vote in Corinth

An elderly man died on Sunday morning as he tried to vote in his local polling station in the town of Corinth, according to a local news website.

The man was at the 1st High School of Corinth when he felt unwell and passed out. Members of the electoral committee and voters waiting in line rushed to help and called an ambulance which carried him to the city hospital.



Shortly after his hospitalization, doctors confirmed his death, korinthostv.gr reported.