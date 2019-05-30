NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Docked ship in Drapetsona catches fire

Fire fighting crews were called at Piraeus' Drapetsona suburb on Thursday to put out a fire that started on a ship docked at the pier.

Twenty-five firemen with eight vehicles were at the port’s new dock.

According to the fire service, the blaze started inside the ship while crew members were inside. There were no reports of injuries.

