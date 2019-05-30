Almost 12,500 refugee children attending school in Greece

Almost 12,500 refugee children have attended Greek public schools this year, according to a UNESCO annual report that was presented on Thursday at a special event at the Education Ministry in Athens.



“The total number of registered refugee students at Greek public schools at this moment amounts to around 12,480,” said Deputy Education Minister Meropi Tzoufi.



She added that all educational units attended by refugees are manned by psychologists who provide support to refugee children and their families.



Tzoufi also said that, since 2017, Greece has been participating in a pilot program to register and recognize the academic credentials of refugee children.