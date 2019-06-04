Wilson's ‘Oedipus’ | Epidaurus | June 21 & 22

(LUCIE JANSCH)

Acclaimed American director Robert Wilson rings in the start of the Greek Festival's section which draws from the classical playwrights with a bold interpretation of Sophocles' “Oedipus” at the Ancient Theater of Epidaurus. Creating a series of tableux vivants, the experimental director presents a chronology of the character's evolution rather than recounting the ancient Greek tragedian's tale of the king of Thebes. The show is in Greek, Italian, English, German, French and Latin with original translation in Italian verses by Ettore Romagnoli (1926) and Orsatto Giustiniano (1585), and will feature Greek and English surtitles. It starts at 9 p.m. and details on how to get to and from the theater, as well as ticket reservations, are available on the festival's website at www.greekfestival.gr.



Ancient Theater of Epidaurus, Palia Epidavros, Argolida