Shapiro Foundation grants 18 full-time scholarships to The HOME Project

The HOME Project, a nonprofit organization that offers shelter and work for children and young refugees in Greece, has said it will grant 18 full-time scholarships for the American Community Schools (ACS Athens) during the academic year 2019-2020.



The scholarships were made possible with the support of the Shapiro Foundation, a close partner of The HOME Project. This will be the second year in a row that these scholarships will be made available to the refugee students. Moreover, the foundation has also funded the creation of an additional shelter for unaccompanied girls and minor mothers with their babies.



ACS provides the educational context and content for the initiative. ACS and The HOME Project have developed a partnership since 2016 through the Youth to Youth Educational and Social Inclusion Program.



Through their Greek and English language classes, computers, music and art classes as well as through athletic activities, the children of the The HOME Project come together with the ACS students in a shared learning community.



According to recent official data more than 1,920 unaccompanied minors remain outside a system of protection, living in the streets, police stations, detention centers and camps.