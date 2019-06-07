NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Greek university entrance exams start

TAGS: Education

The nationwide exams for entrance into Greece’s state universities, also known as the Panhellenic exams, started on Friday. University candidates were examined on the subject of Modern Greek.

Approximately 102,000 candidates have applied for 78,335 seats offered for undergraduate courses in institutions across the country.

