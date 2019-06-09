MONDAY

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is expected to ask President of the Republic Prokopis Pavlopoulos for the dissolution of Parliament and for a snap general election to be held on July 7.

Direction Business Network holds the fifth “Protagonists of the Greek Economy” awards event under the auspices of the Economy Ministry and the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV), with the support of Piraeus Bank, at the Athens Concert Hall (Vassilissis Sofias & 1 Kokkali). (Info: protagonists.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release the January-March readings of its turnover indexes on transport and on information and communication, its April data on industrial production, and the May statistics from its consumer price index.

Athens-listed GEK Terna and Terna Energy will announce their first-quarter financial results.

TUESDAY

The 2nd InvestGR Forum 2019: “Foreign Investments in Greece” takes place at the Athens Hilton hotel (46 Vassilissis Sofias), featuring speeches by New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras, among others. (Info: investgr.eu)

The Hygeia group and the Hellenic Olympic Committee present the group’s program for the support of Greece’s Olympians at noon at the Mitera maternity clinic (6 Erythrou Stavrou, Maroussi, Athens).

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue its May figures on motor vehicle circulation licenses.

WEDNESDAY

The Public Debt Management Agency will auction 52-week treasury bills worth a total of 625 million euros.

The 5th Energy Commodities Conference takes place at the Divani Caravel Hotel (2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens). (Info: www.energycommodities.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish wage cost data for the year’s first quarter, its survey on the consumption of oil products in 2018, and its March figures on building activity.

OTE telecom and Elton will hold their annual general shareholders meetings.

THURSDAY

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos will participate in the Eurogroup meeting of eurozone finance ministers in Luxembourg.

The Global Editors Network (GEN) Summit opens at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (364 Syngrou, Kallithea, Athens). To Saturday. (Info: www.globaleditorsnetwork.org)

The European Shortsea Network (ESN) and the Shortsea Promotion Center Greece (SPC GR), a member of ESN, which is represented in Greece by the the Hellenic Shortsea Shipowners Association (EENMA), hold the “Shortsea: Challenges Ahead” conference at the Yacht Club of Greece in Piraeus, in the context of the the European Shortsea Network’s Shortsea Shipping Days 2019 forum. (Info: www.shortsea.gr)

The Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (EBEA) hosts an informative event titled “Modern Instruments to Strengthen and Protect Entrepreneurship” at 7 Academias Street in Athens, starting at 2 p.m. (Info: 210.362.5342)

The third Payments 360 conference takes place at the Divani Caravel Hotel (2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens). (Info: www.payments360.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its labor force survey for the year’s first quarter and its February data on museums and archaeological sites attendance.

FRIDAY

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue its Q1 statistics from its production index on construction, from its index of people employed in retail trade, and its turnover indexes for specific activities of the service sector. It will also publish its April data on import prices in industry and on input and output prices in agricultural and livestock production.

Fourlis Holdings, Fieratex and Leventeris hold their annual general shareholders meetings.