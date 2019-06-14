Visitors at museums, archaeological sites, on the rise

The number of visitors to museums and archaeological sites in Greece posted a 15 percent and 8.8 percent rise respectively in February, according to data by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) published on Thursday.



In February the number of visitors to museums increased by 15 percent, while numbers of free admission visitors increased by 12.3 percent and there was a 20.2 percent hike in revenues.



According to ELSTAT’s report, in the two first months of 2019 there was a 9.2 percent increase in visitors, 8.5 percent increase in free admissions and revenues rose by 17.1 percent.



In archaeological sites, in February there was a 8.8 percent increase in visitors, a 20.5 percent hike in free admissions and revenues rose by 7.2 percent compared to February 2018.



In the period January-February, visitors to the country’s archaeological sites increased by 3.3 percent, free admissions by 11.5 percent while revenues posted a 3.8 percent hike. [ANA-MPA]