Giannoula Koulourou | Athens | June 18-21

(DOMNIKI MITROPOULOU)

The true story of Giannoula Koulourou has been adapted for the stage in an original play written by Theodora Kapralou and directed by Giorgos Papageorgiou. Born in Patra in 1868, the street vendor with a slight mental disability became a laughing stock in her home town for expressing her desire to get married. The locals pulled countless cruel pranks on her, such as tricking her into dressing up in full bridal regalia only to turn up at an empty church. Later stunts drew more and more people, until finally, the humiliated Giannoula collapsed. She never got her wish and died poor and alone during World War II. The play features Greek and English surtitles. It will be on stage at the Pireos 260 venue from June 18-21, starting at 9 p.m., as part of this year’s Greek Festival. Tickets cost 15-25 euros and are available at www.greekfestival.gr, the Greek Festival Box Office (Stoa Pesmazoglou, 39 Panepistimiou) and Public stores.



Pireos 260, 260 Pireos, Building H, tel 210.928.2900