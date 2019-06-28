NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
State broadcaster refuses to air Golden Dawn leader's speech

Workers at Greek state broadcaster ERT will be walking off the job on Friday evening in a strike scheduled to coincide with a pre-election speech by far-right Golden Dawn leader Nikos Michaloliakos.

In an announcement earlier in the day, their union, POSPERT, said that the broadcaster would be showing reruns between 7 and 9 p.m. in protest at the party's “Nazi sermons of hate.”

“We refuse to become complicit in 'transfusing' racist, intolerant and hateful fascist precepts into society,” the union said.

