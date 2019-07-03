Rouvikonas hits hospital after caregiver's death

Around 10 members of the Rouvikonas anarchist group staged a “raid” at the Nikaia General Hospital near Piraeus on Wednesday to protest the death of a private caregiver last weekend.

The woman, who has been identified as an undocumented Armenian national, died of injuries after jumping out of a window to evade a possible inspection of her residence and work permit.

The Rouvikonas members scattered flyers in the hospital's forecourt and then staged a brief protest outside the office of the facility's deputy director before departing.

The action comes a day after the union of Greek hospital workers, POEDIN, demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident.

The 50-year-old Armenian woman had been helping nurse an elderly man that she had been looking after at his home before he was admitted to hospital.

Patients at most state hospitals rely on private caregivers due to shortages of nursing staff and often employ cheaper, off-the-books attendants.