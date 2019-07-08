Merkel congratulates Mitsotakis on election victory

German Chancellor Angela Merkel congratulates Greek conservative opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on his election victory, her spokesman Steffen Seibert said Monday, adding that she is “looking forward to a close and friendly cooperation.”



Asked about Berlin’s expectations of the new government in Greece, Seibert said, “In principle we do not have any expectations of democratically-elected governments in EU member-states and partners,” while expressing hope that bilateral cooperation “will continue to develop with the same trust and friendship.”



Referring to Alexis Tsipras, the spokesman said that Merkel “thanks the outgoing prime minister and his team,” adding that “it was possible for us to always have cooperation based on trust and respect.”