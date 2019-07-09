Lifestyle mobile app launches on Paros

Catering to high-end and discerning tourists, app developer Memos Katapodis has released a free lifestyle application for Paros, a popular destination for Cycladic island-hoppers.

Luxury Paros, available on Apple and Google products, includes beach, hotel, restaurant and transportation recommendations, as well as a comprehensive map for visitors looking to get around the island.

“The competitive advantage of Luxury Paros App is that it is the first app on the market presenting only the best and most luxurious places on Paros,” the developer said in a press release on the product's launch. Though it caters to visitors willing to spend more money, recommendations also include a few budget options.

Additional services include practical information on child care, restaurant reservations and personal trainers. Katapodis also plans to expand the app’s options to include shopping tips and a guide to the neighboring and equally popular – albeit much smaller – island of Antiparos, according to the press release.

Luxury Paros follows in the footsteps of similar apps across Greece. E-table, which allows users to easily make restaurant reservations, and Beat (former Taxibeat), a popular ride-hailing service, are two such predecessors.

Katapodis’ creation attempts to target visitors interested in high-end services but also a range of experiences. while combining the services of these widely used apps. Unlike other services, however, Luxury Paros values quality over quantity, providing carefully curated lists that do not overwhelm users.

Greece ranks 26th out of the European Union’s 28 member-states on the European Commission's Digital Economy and Society Index. Indicators include the number of people working in information technology and the number of internet users. As Greece attempts to improve its standing on the global tourism map and offer visitors more digital options, the development of more modern apps is expected.

For more information on the app, visit luxuryparos.com.gr.