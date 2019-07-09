The business world expects the new government to speed up reforms and to get the ball rolling for new investments to be mobilized.

“The result of the July 7 election signals the start of a new chapter for the country. Both the new prime minister and the officials being put in charge already know there is no time to waste. Now is the time for major reforms to go ahead and for new investments to be mobilized so as to acceleration of growth and extracts the Greek economy from the crisis once and for all,” Constantinos Michalos, the head of the Central Union of Chambers said.

“The hope and demand of the business world is for the new administration to utilize good practices and ensure it does not repeat past mistakes,” he added.

“The election result, the creation of a strong government and the formation of a program aimed at growth with an emphasis on strengthening entrepreneurship signal the push forward that the Greek economy needs,” said the new head of the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commence, Nikos Bakatselos.

The president of the Economic Chamber of Greece, Constantinos Kollias, stressed the need for a new, healthy – and not state-funded economic model – in order to achieve steady and sustainable growth.