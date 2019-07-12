Naxos airport closed after plane skids off runway
Photo: naxospress.gr
The airport on the Cycladic island Naxos shut down for the rest of day on Friday afternoon after a small passenger aircraft skid off the runway ahead of take-off.
Local news website naxospress.gr reported that the plane was taxiing when the pilot made an error and send the plane into a side ditch.
None of the 40 passengers of the plane were injured in the incident. The airline arranged for them to travel by bus to the port where they boarded a boat to Athens.
Only one flight by Olympic Air was scheduled to fly this evening from the Greek capital to Naxos.