Naxos airport closed after plane skids off runway

Photo: naxospress.gr

The airport on the Cycladic island Naxos shut down for the rest of day on Friday afternoon after a small passenger aircraft skid off the runway ahead of take-off.



Local news website naxospress.gr reported that the plane was taxiing when the pilot made an error and send the plane into a side ditch.



None of the 40 passengers of the plane were injured in the incident. The airline arranged for them to travel by bus to the port where they boarded a boat to Athens.



Only one flight by Olympic Air was scheduled to fly this evening from the Greek capital to Naxos.