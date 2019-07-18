Heavily-armed police to monitor busy tourist spots

Heavily-armed police officers are being stationed at key points of the capital, notably busy tourist spots, from Thursday in a bid to boost security.

The officers, whose ranks are to be boosted over the coming months, are being deployed in line with measures in European cities to avert possible crimes and terrorist attacks, Skai television reported.

So far just six or seven officers have been dispatched already to spots the busy shopping district around Ermou Street, Monastiraki and Hadrian's Arch.

The officers are armed with automatic weapons.

