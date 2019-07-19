Eleven cabbies nabbed for tampering with meters

A police crackdown at the Port of Piraeus and key spots in downtown Athens on taxi drivers fleecing tourists and unsuspecting locals led to the arrest of 11 cabbies for tampering with their meters, the Greek Police (ELAS) said on Friday.

All 11 drivers had either tampered with their meters so they could overcharge customers or rigged them so they would not issue receipts and allow the drivers to dodge paying tax.

Officers recorded an additional 23 violations, including one driver who was found to be under the influence of alcohol and another who had two different driving licenses and is being investigated.

A third wily driver had installed a device that showed the fare adding up on a digital screen but was not a proper meter.