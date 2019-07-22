Kikilias vows that Mati burns victims will have treatment they need

Following a visit to Greece's main healthcare provider, EOPYY on Monday, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said he would do everything possible to ensure that burns victims from last year's disastrous fires in Mati, eastern Attica, receive the free treatment that they deserve.

The visit followed reports that EOPYY did not have the pharmaceuticals required by burns victims from Mati.

"A year ago we lost 102 people in a tragic way and with clear responsibilities of the Greek state," he said. "Some managed to survive this drama and I cannot tolerate them suffering further."

Kikilias said he would hold an emergency session of the country's supreme health council to ensure that silicone, ointments and other required materials are available for patients without charge.