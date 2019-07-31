NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Renovation workers stumble across WWII grenade

Experts from the Greek Police’s bomb disposal unit removed a hand grenade that was found in the downtown Athens district of Exarchia on Wednesday.

The grenade, which is believed to date to World War II, was found in a building on Asclepiou Street that has been under renovation.

Army specialists were to dispose of the grenade while the Attica security police were investigating its discovery.

