Acropolis elevator back in operation

The wheelchair lift on Acropolis Hill is again available to the public following repair work, Greece’s Culture Ministry said Wednesday.



In a statement earlier in the day, the ministry said the lift would remain out of service for at least four days.



Installed in 2004 as part of an effort to make Athens more accessible during the Olympics and Paralympics, the cage-like elevator has become increasingly prone to mechanical failures.



Officials have said they are aiming for a new system to be installed in the near future.