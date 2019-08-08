Amendment closes loophole that would give luxury pensions to a select few

Greek pensioners will henceforth not be able to get a monthly pension higher than 4,608 euros, after an amendment to the government’s omnibus bill that was tabled just minutes before MPs were to vote.



The provision significantly increases the limits imposed by the previous government (2,000 to 3,000 euros per month depending on circumstances) but also closed loopholes that would allow a select few, mostly lawyers, engineers and notaries, to get pensions as high as 24,000 euros per month.



Incensed by the tabling of this and two other amendments, all opposition parties refused to take part in the final vote.