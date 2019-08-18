Temperatures to rise again, with cloudy skies in parts

The coastal town of Posidi, on the Kassandra peninsula of Halkidiki in northern Greece, is seen in an aerial photo taken on Saturday. The tourism season peaked last week with thousands of Greeks taking advantage of the August 15 national holiday. Temperatures are forecast to rise again in many parts of the country after dipping over the weekend when rain and thunderstorms struck parts of the northern mainland and the Aegean islands. Cloudy weather can be expected across the Aegean for much of this week with a dip in temperatures to the high 20s Celsius. [Intime News]